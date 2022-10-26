POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tech stocks plummet as Microsoft, Google disappoint
Tech stocks plummet as Microsoft, Google disappoint
US tech stocks tumbled in after-hours trading after some of the industry's biggest companies reported disappointing results, suggesting that this year's $5.5T selloff hasn’t reached bottom yet. The quarterly updates from Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc. and Texas Instruments Inc. underscored growing pressure on everything from corporate IT budgets to digital ad spending and chips for industrial machinery. For more, we spoke to Naeem Aslam, who is the chief market analyst at AvaTrade in London. #USStocks #Nasdaq #TechEarnings
October 26, 2022
