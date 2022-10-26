POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Rishi Sunak to face first Prime Minister's Questions in parliament
04:12
World
Rishi Sunak to face first Prime Minister's Questions in parliament
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is preparing to face of questions from opposition lawmakers in parliament, a day after becoming the country's new leader. He's also looking to unite a divided Conservative Party, forming a cabinet composed of both loyalists and those who have opposed him in the past. Iain Begg from the London School of Economics discusses what we should expect from the parliamentarians. #UKPM #parliament #RishiSunak
October 26, 2022
