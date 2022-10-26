POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye, Libya sign military co-operation agreements
03:41
World
Türkiye, Libya sign military co-operation agreements
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has signed military co-operation agreements with Libya during a Turkish defence event in Istanbul, the SAHA Expo. Libyan officials say this will raise their country's aviation capabilities. Akar and Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah also discussed more co-operation in training and information-sharing to combat terrorism. Tarik Oguzlu from Istanbul Aydin University weighs in on the significance of this deal. #Türkiye #Libya #militarycooperation
October 26, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?