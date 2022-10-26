POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Rishi Sunak stands for first Prime Minister's Questions session
Rishi Sunak stands for first Prime Minister's Questions session
The new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has faced his first Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. It was Labour leader Keir Starmer's first chance to challenge the Conservative leader in the weekly session. Sunak was asked about his decision to reappoint his controversial Home Secretary Suella Braverman and on the looming financial crisis facing the country. Simon McGregor-Wood was watching.
October 26, 2022
