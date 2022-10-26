POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Serbia introduces visa restrictions under EU pressure
Serbia introduces visa restrictions under EU pressure
Irregular entries into the EU have increased by 170 percent compared with the same period last year. The bloc is urging Western Balkan countries seeking EU membership to bring their entry rules in line with its own, leading Serbia to introduce visa requirements for nationals of Burundi. It says it will do the same with Tunisia next month. Abdulvehab Ejupi has more. #migrationroute #serbia #eu
October 26, 2022
