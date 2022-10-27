World Share

Battle for Kherson set as Russia sends in reinforcements

Russia took control of the strategic southern Ukrainian city of Kherson in the early days of the war. Ukraine wants it back, and has recaptured thousands of kilometres of territory over the past few weeks. Kiev's forces are now closing in on the city, in what will be a major test of Russia's military strength in the south. As Liz Maddock reports, radio intercepts indicate newly mobilised Russian recruits being sent to the front and others firmly digging in. Ukraine says the 'heaviest of battles' is looming.