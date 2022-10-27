POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is ASEAN prepared to address the crisis in Myanmar?
05:59
World
Is ASEAN prepared to address the crisis in Myanmar?
Foreign ministers from Southeast Asian nations are meeting in Jakarta to discuss Myanmar's stalled peace negotiations. There's no representative from the country's ruling military junta. ASEAN members accuse the junta of failing to implement a five-point consensus agreed last year. The points include dialogue with all parties and an immediate cessation of violence. Phil Robertson from Human Rights Watch weighs in on how ASEAN has failed to address the situation in Myanmar. #ASEAN #Myanmar #Junta
October 27, 2022
