European natural gas prices have fallen sharply this week
The International Energy Agency has said the world faces its first "truly global energy crisis" as a result of the war in Ukraine. The conflict is expected to have long-lasting effects on energy supply and markets. Despite this, natural gas prices in Europe have been plunging in the past two days. For more on energy markets, we spoke to Yousef Alshammari, who is the CEO of CMarkits and Senior Research Fellow at Imperial College London. #Energy #NaturalGas #GasPrices
October 27, 2022
