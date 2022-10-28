October 28, 2022
05:12
05:12
More Videos
Nigeria bans foreign artists, models in local adverts
Like many places in the world, foreigners often feature in Nigerian advertising campaigns. But the country is now shifting policies by banning the use of foreign models and voiceover artists. It's aiming to encourage homegrown talents and boost the local economy. Communications specialist Tommy Bolade explains how Nigerian identity and business moves have played into this decision. #Nigeria #ARCON #foreignmodels
More Videos