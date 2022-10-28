World Share

Turkish Foreign Minister Calls For Win-Win Patnership With Africa

A win-win partnership. That's how Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu described his country's policy towards Africa, during a regional security summit in the Senegalese capital. Dubbed the Dakar forum, the annual gathering is taking on more importance this year in the wake of Russia's attack on Ukraine, especially its impact on global food and energy prices. Senegal was the first stop of Foreign Minister Cavusoglu's three-nation Africa tour. On Wednesday, Cavusoglu visited Ghana, where he called the West African country an important partner for Türkiye in the region. He also reiterated that Türkiye was a strategic partner for the African Union, noting that trade with the continent had passed $34 and half billion dollars last year. Cavusoglu praised Ghana for championing the role of Africa in the UN Security Council, and speaking truth to power. So what exactly is Türkiye's win-win approach to Africa, and how will Ankara differentiate itself from other established powers that have courted the continent? Guests: Kabir Adamu Managing Director of Beacon Consulting Paul-Simon Handy Senior Adviser at Institute for Security Studies