Africa Matters: Guinea Political Transition
26:16
World
Guinea's military government has proposed shortening the transition period before elections to two years, but will it stick to the deadline? The founder of Africa Briefing magazine, Jonathan Offei-Ansah shares his insights. We speak to fisherwomen in Malawi who are breaking cultural and gender barriers as they tackle the 'sex for fish' trade. And we also find out how Nigeria's advertising industry is coping after becoming the first country to ban foreign models and voice-over artists. #africamatters
October 29, 2022
