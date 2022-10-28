POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What will it take to restore order in Haiti?
26:00
World
Haiti’s government has called on the international community for help as gangs run rampant in the country and food and fuel prices soar. The Newsmakers speaks to Haiti’s Ambassador to the US, Bocchit Edmond and asks whether foreign intervention is the right course of action. Guests: Bocchit Edmond Haitian Ambassador to the US Brian Concannon Founder of the Institute for Justice and Democracy in Haiti Kim Ives Editor at Haiti Liberte Newspaper
October 28, 2022
