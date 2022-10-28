UN urging more action from countries in order to cut emissions

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ahead of next week’s COP27 climate meeting in Egypt the EU Commission convened a sustainable investment summit on Friday. With mounting evidence of the effects of global heating there are renewed calls for more countries to come forward with improved pledges to cut their carbon emissions and invest more in transitioning to green energy. On Thursday the UN issued dire warnings that on current commitments the world will fall far short of limiting a global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
October 28, 2022
