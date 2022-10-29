POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel headed to costly fifth vote in four years
02:01
World
Last year, a new Israeli coalition government was formed that many believed would bring an end to a cycle of elections. But on Tuesday, Israelis will head to the polls for the fifth time in four years after Prime Minister Yair Lapid and his ally Naftali Bennett dissolved their government. And on top of political instability, this latest poll is expected to come with another hefty price tag. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz has more from West Jerusalem. #israelelection
October 29, 2022
