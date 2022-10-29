World Share

Israel headed to costly fifth vote in four years

Last year, a new Israeli coalition government was formed that many believed would bring an end to a cycle of elections. But on Tuesday, Israelis will head to the polls for the fifth time in four years after Prime Minister Yair Lapid and his ally Naftali Bennett dissolved their government. And on top of political instability, this latest poll is expected to come with another hefty price tag. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz has more from West Jerusalem. #israelelection