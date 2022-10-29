World Share

Ukrainian and Russian forces exchange fire near Kherson

There are two main theatres of conflict in Ukraine at the moment. In the south, the Russians are preparing to defend the city of Kherson. They're massing on the western banks of the Dnipro River and are faced by their Ukrainian counterparts on the eastern side. The Russian appointed governor of Kherson says there are still around 150,000 civilians in the city. In the northeast, Russian forces have been bombing Bakhmut for days as they close in on a town that will give them greater control of the Donbass region. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #bakhmut #kherson #ukraine