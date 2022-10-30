World Share

The Global Energy Crisis

As the world faces a deepening energy crisis and Europe braces for a cold winter, how will the hardest-hit oil-importing countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America cope with soaring energy costs and widespread blackouts? Guests: Mauricio Cárdenas, Former Minister of Mines and Energy of Colombia and Director of the MPA in Global Leadership and Global Senior Research Fellow at the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University; Anne McLellan, Former Minister of Natural Resources and former Deputy Prime Minister of Canada