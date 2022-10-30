POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Global Energy Crisis
26:00
World
The Global Energy Crisis
As the world faces a deepening energy crisis and Europe braces for a cold winter, how will the hardest-hit oil-importing countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America cope with soaring energy costs and widespread blackouts? Guests: Mauricio Cárdenas, Former Minister of Mines and Energy of Colombia and Director of the MPA in Global Leadership and Global Senior Research Fellow at the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University; Anne McLellan, Former Minister of Natural Resources and former Deputy Prime Minister of Canada
October 30, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?