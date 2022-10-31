POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Oil prices decline as COVID-19 curbs weigh on Chinese economy
Oil prices decline as COVID-19 curbs weigh on Chinese economy
Chinese factory output shrank in October as Beijing continued to choke the nation's industries with the use of lockdowns against COVID-19. Official data released on Monday show the purchasing manager's index for the manufacturing sector fell to 49.2 points this month. That grim report is weighing on the price of crude, because China is the world's top importer of the stuff. For more on this, we were joined by Guido Cozzi. He is a macroeconomics professor at University of St. Gallen. #ChinaEconomy #Manufacturing #OilPrices
October 31, 2022
