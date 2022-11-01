POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Global markets rally ahead of US Federal Reserve rate meeting
03:03
BizTech
Global markets rally ahead of US Federal Reserve rate meeting
Global stocks are rising, as investors turn more hopeful that the US Federal Reserve may slow down the pace of rate hikes to support economic growth. That's ahead of the American central bank's two-day policy meeting that begins Tuesday. Most analysts expect a rate hike of 75 basis points, matching what it's done in the last three meetings. For more on this, we spoke to Stephen Innes. He is managing partner at SPI Asset Management. #StockMarket #FederalReserve #InterestRates
November 1, 2022
