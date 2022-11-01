POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Polls open in Israel’s fifth election in four years
04:01
World
Voting is under way in Israel as the country takes part in its fifth election in less than four years. Israelis are being asked to decide on a new government after Prime Minister Yair Lapid and his partner Naftali Bennett dissolved the government in June. Neri Zilber from the Washington Institute talks to TRT World about whether this election will break the political gridlock. #NaftaliBennett #YairLapid #IsraelElections
November 1, 2022
