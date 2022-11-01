World Share

South Korea police chief says safety measures were ‘inadequate’

The South Korean police chief says he feels the weight of responsibility over Saturday's crowd crush in Seoul. At a news conference, the police chief admitted the crowd control was 'inadequate' at the Halloween event, saying there were also multiple calls to a hotline warning of a potential accident. 156 mostly young people were killed and 152 injured when crowds packed in a narrow alleyway surged out of control. Robert Kelly from Busan National University has more. Stampede #ItaewonCrowdCrush #ItaewonTragedy