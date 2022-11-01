POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South Korea police chief says safety measures were ‘inadequate’
04:19
World
South Korea police chief says safety measures were ‘inadequate’
The South Korean police chief says he feels the weight of responsibility over Saturday's crowd crush in Seoul. At a news conference, the police chief admitted the crowd control was 'inadequate' at the Halloween event, saying there were also multiple calls to a hotline warning of a potential accident. 156 mostly young people were killed and 152 injured when crowds packed in a narrow alleyway surged out of control. Robert Kelly from Busan National University has more. Stampede #ItaewonCrowdCrush #ItaewonTragedy
November 1, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?