World Share

Trump-DeSantis rivalry heats up for upcoming 2024 election

Donald Trump says he'll wait for the results of the mid-term elections before deciding whether to seek another term in the White House. Despite the controversy that surrounds the former US President, he's still the overwhelming favourite to win the Republican nomination for 2024. Only one politician is seen as a potential rival - the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports from the sunshine state. #2024election #trump #desantis