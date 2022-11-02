World Share

What will four more years of Milorad Dodik mean for the future of Bosnia?

One of the closest allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin, separatist Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has won the race for president of the Serb entity. The country's Election Commission recounted the ballots from the October 2nd vote, after claims of massive voter fraud in favour of Dodik. Although the recount confirmed his victory, election officials said they discovered several irregularities. But they weren't enough to change the outcome. The Bosnian Serb leader has now secured a third term as the president of Republika Srpska and many are wondering what direction he will take, given his growing calls for independence from state institutions. Plus we look into Serbia’s and Croatia’s row over energy. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has welcomed the European Commission's move to postpone its decision on whether to exempt Western Balkan countries from the Russian oil ban, to December. Vucic blamed neighbouring Croatia for initiating Brussels' decision to include the Western Balkans in the ban in the first place. And we will tell you why is Balkan music gaining traction in Japan. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp