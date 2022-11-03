World Share

How will Netanyahu’s election victory impact Palestinians?

Sixteen months after losing power, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is on the brink of a dramatic return to office. With 90% of votes from the general election counted, Netanyahu's bloc is set to win 65 out of 120 seats. Uri Davis, a member of the Revolutionary Council of the Fatah Movement, looks at how Netanyahu’s return to power will impact Palestinian lives in occupied territories. #Israel #Netenyahu #Hamas