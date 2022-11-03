POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Audyssey: music of the climate crisis and a hope for a better future
01:38
World
Audyssey is a blend of science and art that takes data about the climate crisis and converts it into music to raise awareness and inspire action. The composition created by The ClimateMusic Project in collaboration with composer Eduardo Del Signore and visual designer Angelo Chiacchio portrays data about the climate crisis and the human experience around it. #climatecrisis #climatemusic #globalwarming
November 3, 2022
