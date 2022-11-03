POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Who will profit from Elon Musk's Twitter takeover?
26:00
World
Who will profit from Elon Musk's Twitter takeover?
The world’s wealthiest man has wasted no time in making changes to Twitter, including plans to charge users to be verified. Are you willing to pay $8 a month for the coveted blue tick? Leave a comment below. Guests: Dragana Kaurin Localization Lab Executive Director Dennis-Kenji Kipker IT Security Law Professor at HSB City University of Applied Sciences Eerke Boiten Cyber Security Professor at De Montfort University
November 3, 2022
