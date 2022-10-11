World Share

US Senators Say Saudi Arabia is Deliberating Trying to Hurt America

A stab in the back. That's how some US lawmakers are labelling OPEC's decision to reduce oil production. The decision comes as the world is reeling from soaring energy prices in the aftermath of Russia's continuing assault on Ukraine. Most of the anger from US Democratic Senators have been directed at one country. Saudi Arabia. Senate Marjoity Leader Chuck Schumer, accused Riyadh of aligning with Russia to drive up oil prices. He said the Senate was looking at legislative tools to deal with what he called Saudia Arabia's cynical action. Meanwhile, Russia praised OPEC's decision to cut production by two million barrels a day, and blamed the US for volatile energy markets. The oil cartel, which comprises most of the world's top oil exporting nations, has long used its production quotas to influence global oil prices. The US has been trying to sway oil producers for months to increase output, in order to ease energy costs and to cut off Russia's main financial lifeline. So has Washington's influence over Saudi Arabia reached its end? And how will the US respond to what it has called a betrayal? Guests: Jamie Ingram Senior Editor at MEES Ibrahim Al-Assil Geopolitical Analyst