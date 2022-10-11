World Share

Türkiye Appoints New Ambassador to Israel Ending Four Year Absence

It was one of the final steps before the full normalisation of ties between Türkiye and Israel. Türkiye has appointed a new ambassador in Tel Aviv, ending a four year absence. The move follows last week's appointment of Israel's new ambassador to Ankara. The return of official envoys caps off a year of rapid improvements in Turkish-Israeli ties, after more than a decade of tensions. A career diplomat, Sakir Ozkan Torunlar was Türkiye's former consul general in Jerusalem, having served between 2010 to 2013. His counterpart Irit Lillian, who has served in several diplomatic posts, is reported to have played a crucial role in normalising ties between the two countries. Relations took a severe hit 12 years ago, after Israel launched a raid on an aid ship bound for Gaza, that left several Turkish citizens dead. Israel's crackdown on Palestinian protesters in 2018 led to the recalling of ambassadors. But earlier this year, Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Ankara, paving the way for the normalisation of diplomatic ties. Guests: Oguz Celikkol Former Turkish Ambassador to Israel Gil Murciano CEO of Mitvim