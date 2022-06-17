POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump 'pressured' Pence to overturn 2020 vote
02:31
World
US lawmakers investigating last year's attack on the Capitol say former president Donald Trump put pressure on vice president Mike Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, and also put his deputy’s life in danger. On the third day of the January 6th Committee hearings, former advisers to Pence recounted how even the secret service struggled to keep him safe as a mob called for his execution. #CapitolRiots #Trump #MikePence
June 17, 2022
