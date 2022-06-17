POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Macron faces battle ahead for National Assembly
02:46
World
Macron faces battle ahead for National Assembly
France goes to the polls on June 19 for the second round of voting in the parliamentary elections. President Emmanuel Macron has a fight on his hands to achieve an absolute majority the National Assembly, which would allow him to pass laws relatively easily. His challenge comes from a left-wing alliance under Jean Luc Melanchon, who is highlighting concerns for the economy, inflation and the rising cost of living. TRT World's Francis Collings has more in Paris. #FranceElection #Macron
June 17, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?