Former rebel faces populist mayor in presidential run-off in Colombia
02:53
BizTech
In Colombia, a former leftist rebel and a populist businessman took the top two spots in the country's presidential election. But neither candidate managed to get a majority of the votes needed to win the race. They're headed to a runoff this month. And as Sena Saylan reports, Colombians are looking for a leader who will help combat rising poverty and inequality. #Colombia #ColombiaElection #ColombiaEconomy
June 17, 2022
