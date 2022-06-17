BizTech Share

Disney+ launches in Türkiye amid strong local competition

The Walt Disney Company has launched its video streaming service, Disney Plus, in Türkiye. The platform is entering a market dominated by local players like Blu TV and Exxen. And as Tayyibe Aydin reports, the entertainment juggernaut is going on a marketing blitz to carve out its own share of the Turkish audience. We spoke to investment analyst Susannah Streeter about how Disney Plus could set itself apart from the competition. #Disney+ #Türkiye #StreamingMarket