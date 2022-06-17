POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Disney+ launches in Türkiye amid strong local competition
04:50
BizTech
Disney+ launches in Türkiye amid strong local competition
The Walt Disney Company has launched its video streaming service, Disney Plus, in Türkiye. The platform is entering a market dominated by local players like Blu TV and Exxen. And as Tayyibe Aydin reports, the entertainment juggernaut is going on a marketing blitz to carve out its own share of the Turkish audience. We spoke to investment analyst Susannah Streeter about how Disney Plus could set itself apart from the competition. #Disney+ #Türkiye #StreamingMarket
June 17, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?