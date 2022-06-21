World Share

Just2Degrees: The Dangers of Climate Disinformation | Does Water Recycling Work?

Climate change deniers are spreading disinformation through social media. And it only takes a single viral tweet to slow down the action needed to stop our planet from heating up. We’ll talk with an activist about the problem. Later in the programme, we look at water recycling. Can the water you use to shower with help water a golf course? We ask an environmental engineer. Guests: Harriet Kingaby Co-chair at The Conscious Advertising Network Susan Murcott Environmental Engineer and Lecturer