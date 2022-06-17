World Share

British government approves extradition of Julian Assange to the US

The UK government has ordered the extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to the United States. After years of legal battles in the UK, the US government has successfully convinced judicial authorities that the 50-year-old publisher must be tried in an American court. He has been indicted on 17 espionage charges over the publication of half a million classified military documents regarding the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Wikileaks says it will appeal the decision and submit more evidence in a fresh legal case.