World Refugee Day: 100M people displaced globally
05:59
World
World Refugee Day: 100M people displaced globally
Around the world, 100 million people are living away from their homes after being forced to flee. As the United Nations marks World Refugee Day on June 20th, it says that figure has seen an 8% increase since last year. Worldwide food insecurity, the climate crisis, and Russia's war on Ukraine are the leading causes. Basak Yavcan from Liege University weighs in. #WorldRefugeeDay #Ukraine #climatecrisis
June 20, 2022
