What impact will Lithuania’s transport blockade have on Kaliningrad?
04:39
World
Russia has warned Lithuania of 'serious consequences' after Vilnius blocked the transfer of some goods by rail to the Russian territory of Kaliningrad. Lithuania says it's simply following EU sanctions imposed on Moscow since its attack on Ukraine. Alexey Muraviev from Curtin University discusses how much this action by Lithuania will affect Kaliningrad and the Baltic fleet. #Lithuania #Kaliningrad #Russia
June 22, 2022
