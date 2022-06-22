POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Taliban urges aid agencies to send teams after Afghanistan earthquake
World
Taliban urges aid agencies to send teams after Afghanistan earthquake
The Afghan Taliban says it’s open to receiving foreign aid, after a powerful magnitude 6.1 quake hit the country’s eastern region. More than a thousand people have died in the disaster and even more are reportedly injured. And with the country already suffering a humanitarian crisis under Taliban rule, there’s urgent need for the international community to act. Samantha Mort from UNICEF Afghanistan unpacks the situation. #Afghanistan #Earthquake #Paktikaprovince
June 22, 2022
