Taliban urges aid agencies to send teams after Afghanistan earthquake

The Afghan Taliban says it’s open to receiving foreign aid, after a powerful magnitude 6.1 quake hit the country’s eastern region. More than a thousand people have died in the disaster and even more are reportedly injured. And with the country already suffering a humanitarian crisis under Taliban rule, there’s urgent need for the international community to act. Samantha Mort from UNICEF Afghanistan unpacks the situation. #Afghanistan #Earthquake #Paktikaprovince