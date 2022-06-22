POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Iraqis struggle to get by under scorching heat amid power cuts
01:43
World
Iraqis struggle to get by under scorching heat amid power cuts
The Middle East is enduring one of its hottest summers on record, but Iraqis have had it especially tough. In Baghdad, the temperature reached 52 degrees celsius last week, that's a record high. The forecast for the next two weeks is mid-40s every day. Searing temperatures of course lead to high power consumption, but an ongoing electricity crisis is affecting everyone. Sena Saylan reports.
June 22, 2022
