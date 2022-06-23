BizTech Share

Chinese president promises more stimulus as GDP growth slows

The Chinese government is promising more stimulus to prop up the world's second largest economy. In a statement, President Xi Jinping said Beijing will be deploying what he describes as more "forceful measures" that would help the nation beat current private sector forecasts. President Xi did not give details about the new stimulus measures, but said the government would stick to its goal of a 5.5% expansion. For more on Chinese economy, we spoke to Stephen Innes, who is managing partner at SPI Asset Management in Bangkok. #China #ChinaEconomy #XiJinping