POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Chinese president promises more stimulus as GDP growth slows
03:01
BizTech
Chinese president promises more stimulus as GDP growth slows
The Chinese government is promising more stimulus to prop up the world's second largest economy. In a statement, President Xi Jinping said Beijing will be deploying what he describes as more "forceful measures" that would help the nation beat current private sector forecasts. President Xi did not give details about the new stimulus measures, but said the government would stick to its goal of a 5.5% expansion. For more on Chinese economy, we spoke to Stephen Innes, who is managing partner at SPI Asset Management in Bangkok. #China #ChinaEconomy #XiJinping
June 23, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?