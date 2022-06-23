POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What role should the international community play in helping Afghanistan?
02:58
World
Following the Taliban takeover, many international donors froze their funding to Afghanistan. But after the country suffered a devastating natural disaster, its leaders appealed to the international community for rescue and relief support. We speak to former US Central Command adviser Ahmad Murid Partaw about what role foreign governments and aid groups should play in Afghanistan. #Afghanistan #earthquake #Taliban
June 23, 2022
