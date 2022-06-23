POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Worst drought in 70 years threatens Northern Italy's food, power
01:49
BizTech
Worst drought in 70 years threatens Northern Italy's food, power
In Western Europe, millions are enduring record-breaking temperatures that have risen to as high as 43 degrees this week. Northern Italy, the engine of Europe's third-largest economy, is suffering particularly badly. The European nation faces severe drought and climate conditions threaten food production and power generation. Ludovica Brignola reports the story. #Italy #Drought #PoRiver
June 23, 2022
