Sudan’s Political Crisis

In 2019, after months of unrest, Omar al Bashir was forced to step down. The Sudanese president was one of the world's longest ruling dictators. So when he fell, Sudan finally had a chance at democracy. But after decades of autocratic rule, a transition wouldn't be easy, and over the past three years there have been a number of setbacks. Talks to get the country back on track to civilian rule were dealt another blow this week after the African Union called the negotiations dishonest. Hamid Khalafallah Sudanese Activist Rabie Abdul Atti Obeid Former Senior Official with Sudan’s National Congress Party Cameron Hudson Senior Fellow at Atlantic Council's Africa Center