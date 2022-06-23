World Share

Can China break into the European defence market?

In April, Serbia took delivery of a brand new air defence system. However it didn't come from Russia, its usual supplier. No… this one came all the way from China. So has Beijing finally found a way into the European arms market? GUESTS: Stephen Chan Professor of World Politics at SOAS, University of London Zeno Leoni, Lecturer in the Defence Studies Department at King's College London David DesRoches Former official in the US Department of Defence