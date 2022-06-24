POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sri Lanka struggling with shortages of food, fuel and medicine
Sri Lanka struggling with shortages of food, fuel and medicine
Sri Lanka's economic crisis is deepening, as the government scrambles for money just to pay for basic goods. The country needs a bailout worth billions of dollars, which officials say will buy them time to implement reforms that can turn things around. Paolo Montecillo has more. For more on this, we spoke to Chayu Damsinghe in Colombo. He is head of macroeconomic research at Frontier Research. He says the government is struggling to implement reforms demanded by the International Monetary Fund and other international lenders and that rehabilitating the country's finances could take months. #SriLankaEconomy #EconomicCrisis #FuelShortage
June 24, 2022
