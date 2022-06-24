POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye and Saudi Arabia look to boost bilateral trade, investment
Türkiye and Saudi Arabia are looking to boost their economic ties and increase bilateral investments, following a visit to Ankara by the Kingdom's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. Businesses are now hoping for a rebound. Construction, refined fuel and chemical companies along with manufacturers of textiles and furniture would be among the biggest beneficiaries. For more on that, we spoke to Taha Arvas, who is Bogazici University Adjunct Professor of Finance. #Türkiye #SaudiArabia #MohammedBinSalman
June 24, 2022
