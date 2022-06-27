POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The World Food Crisis
25:50
World
The World Food Crisis
As the war in Ukraine continues and the risk of global food shortages grows, the UN Secretary General warns of an “unprecedented wave of hunger and destitution” if the crisis is not addressed. But can a looming food catastrophe be averted? Guests: Karuti Kanyinga, Director of the Institute for Development Studies at the University of Nairobi Ertharin Cousin, Former Executive Director of United Nations World Food Programme and CEO & Founder of Food Systems for the future
June 27, 2022
