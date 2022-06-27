POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Spain and Morocco’s Migrant Tragedy
25:00
World
Spain and Morocco’s Migrant Tragedy
It wasn't the first time migrants had tried to scale the border fence between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla. But it was the first time since Madrid and Rabat mended diplomatic relations last month. Authorities say about two thousand people tried to climb the iron fence. At least 27 of them died as a result. Rights groups from Spain and Morocco are calling for an investigation into exactly what happened. But the government in Madrid has already made it clear who they think is at fault blaming a mafia of human traffickers. Luis Arroyo Former Political Adviser to ex-Spanish PM Zapatero Nabil Adel Research Professor at the ESCA Management School Carlos Conde Solares Hispanic Studies Senior Lecturer at Northumbria University
June 27, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?