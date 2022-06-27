G7 leaders announce plan to impose more sanctions against Russia

What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

The leaders of G7 nations have issued a stern warning to Russia of greater consequences, if it continues its invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also joined the meeting via a video link repeating his calls for more arms and sanctions against Russia. Denisse Rudich, director of Rudich Advisory discusses whether these sanctions are having the desired effect. #G7leaders #Russia #sanctions