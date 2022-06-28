POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Oil extends gains as major producers flag capacity limits
03:14
BizTech
Oil extends gains as major producers flag capacity limits
Oil prices rallied for a third day in a row on Tuesday, as threats to global output risked tigthening the market, just before OPEC+ meets later this week to address supply concerns. In Libya, a worsening political crisis may lead to more disruptions to exports, and in Ecuador, anti-government protests are threatening to shut down production completely in the former OPEC member. For more on the oil market, we were joined by Naeem Aslam, who is chief market analyst at AvaTrade in London. #OilPrices #OPEC #EcuadorProtests
June 28, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?