World Share

Ecuador Protests

For two weeks Ecuador's indigenous groups have led mass protests. Frustrated by food and fuel shortages, demonstrators have virtually paralysed the country. But on Monday, the government lifted the state of emergency, and talks to end the unrest are finally getting underway. So far there's been no definitive agreement, but President Guillermo Lasso has made some concessions and agreed to cut the price of fuel. Will those concessions be enough? Inkarri Kowii Consultant at Nia Tero NGO Nora Brito International Affairs Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations Matthew Carpenter-Arevalo Ecuadorian-Canadian Journalist