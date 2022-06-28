POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ecuador Protests
25:30
World
Ecuador Protests
For two weeks Ecuador's indigenous groups have led mass protests. Frustrated by food and fuel shortages, demonstrators have virtually paralysed the country. But on Monday, the government lifted the state of emergency, and talks to end the unrest are finally getting underway. So far there's been no definitive agreement, but President Guillermo Lasso has made some concessions and agreed to cut the price of fuel. Will those concessions be enough? Inkarri Kowii Consultant at Nia Tero NGO Nora Brito International Affairs Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations Matthew Carpenter-Arevalo Ecuadorian-Canadian Journalist
June 28, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?