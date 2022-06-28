World Share

Bulgaria to Open EU Path For N Macedonia? | Can the Balkans Tap Potential From Diaspora Community?

In this episode, we look at Bulgaria, where parliament voted in favour of a declaration that could open the path for North Macedonia's EU membership. The deal is intended to overcome a series of tensions between Sofia and Skopje. PM Kiril Petkov faced criticism for reversing Sofia's traditionally warm ties with Moscow. Bulgaria is also expected to hold its fourth general election in just over a year after its government collapsed in a non-confidence. Also, Western Balkan and European leaders have met once again to discuss the EU's enlargement process. But the talks have made no progress in seeing Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo joining the bloc. The meeting was held on the same day the EU granted Ukraine and Moldova candidate status and a day before the Bulgarian government voted to lift its veto on North Macedonia and Albania's bids. And Southeastern Europe is facing one of the world's sharpest declines in population. Balkan countries are looking to their diaspora communities as a way to reverse their brain drain. The potentials are enormous, from job creation, better training and investment. Bekim Laci went to Gostivar to see how the business is going. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World's programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.